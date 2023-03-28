How to start a podcast

THE process of starting a podcast can be extremely confusing, but with these straightforward steps, you will find out that it is actually pretty simple and clear enough for you to begin podcasting and build your audience with ease.

In recent years, podcasting has become quite popular and has altered how people gain knowledge and information, as well as the way they find something to fill up their time.

Let’s begin by defining what a podcast is. Technically, a podcast is a digital audio file made available on the Internet for downloading to a computer or mobile device, typically available as a series, new installments of which can be received by subscribers automatically via an RSS feed.

In contrast to other digital audio formats, podcasts often consist of speaking or conversation, rather than music.

Aside from its variety of purposes, the primary objective of a podcast is to entertain its listeners. Subscribing to a podcast may be prompted by a number of factors, including the desire to get current-events updates and analysis, learn about a new topic, as well as business and economics, among other things. So, if you want to start a podcast, here are the fundamental steps you must take:

Planning and developing the concept

This is the first step in starting a podcast. You should spend considerable time planning before proceeding. So take out your notebook and write down your podcast’s objectives, theme or topic, and a name for your podcast, as all these are essentials to make your podcast start and run smoothly. By doing this, you’ll get to choose the right concept for your new podcast and indeed, it is a big part of attracting the right listeners and staying committed to your show.

If you are starting a podcast with no audience, you will have to make assumptions about your audience, apply your judgment, observe and analyse competitors, and discover unique ways to promote yourself soon immediately.

-> Finding a topic and theme – You should be excited to explore and review your podcast topic on a regular basis. The more you enjoy your topic, the less likely you are to give up in the future. Once you’ve generated some ideas, conduct some market research to evaluate the competition in your genre.

-> Name/Title – Your podcast title is an important aspect of your identity. It makes an immediate impression on listeners and establishes the tone for your podcast. Once you’ve decided on a title, use a podcast name checker to ensure that the social accounts and domains are available. You don’t want to get mistaken for another existing podcast.

Find your podcast format

If you are just starting your podcasting journey and are unsure of which format will perform better, you should aim for the most popular format and adjust the length of your podcasts afterward.

Interview formats are popular, but that doesn’t mean you have to do one. You can do solo (or co-hosted) shows half the time and interview shows the other half. One big benefit of doing interviews is that they help a ton with getting new listeners, especially if you make it easy for your guest to share with pre-written templates and graphics.

Then the next thing is finding a suitable length for your podcast. The most popular length of podcasts, according to a recent survey of podcasters, is between 15 and 30 minutes, regardless of how well the podcast is monetised.