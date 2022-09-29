Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds reunion for Deadpool 3

IN classic Ryan Reynolds comedy style, the actor dropped a bombshell on Twitter for comic book and movie fans by revealing a ‘Hugh’ teaser for the third Deadpool film.

Though the film’s development was hinted at in the past, particularly after Disney and Marvel reabsorbed the Marvel comics properties that were previously owned by 20th Century Fox, the professionally-shot and edited marketing video by Ryan had an unexpected surprise.

First apologising for Deadpool 3 not being at Disney’s recent D23 Expo, Reynolds proceeded to explain that the creative minds behind the upcoming sequel were blank on ideas, except one.

On cue, Hugh Jackman appeared behind Reynolds, and began walking up a flight of stairs as the latter asked Jackman if he was willing to “play Wolverine again”.

“Yeah, sure,” Jackman replied.

Jackman once claimed to be “done with” the role after 2017’s Logan which was part of Fox’s X-Men franchise, but appeared to have gotten over those feelings in order to returning as Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The actor isn’t the first from the old Fox X-Men franchise to make his debut in the MCU; previously in Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Patrick Stewart made a reappearance as Professor Charles Xavier, and before that, Evan Peters appeared as a fake Quicksilver on WandaVision.

Reynolds’ co-starring with Jackman as Wade Wilson/Deadpool and Logan/Wolverine is a reunion of sorts, as the duo starred together in the 2009 film X-Men Origins: Wolverine, which was considered a universal disappointment as it featured Reynolds as a radically different version of Deadpool.

Since then, the duo have had a friendly rivalry, particularly after Reynolds’ successful Deadpool standalone films, and were often seen taunting each other on their respective social media accounts.

More than anyone else, Reynolds’ was the most committed in bringing Jackman back as Wolverine so that the duo could deliver a worthy redemption to their last onscreen appearance in X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Along with the aforementioned announcement, it was also confirmed that Deadpool 3 will be coming out on Sept 6, 2024.