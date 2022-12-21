Hunting gorgeous blooms on the ‘gram

Check out some of these well-known floral accounts for your next order.

NEED a bouquet right now for a birthday? Anniversary? Graduation? Fret not! We’ve found some of the most unique florists selling their blooms on Instagram. These shops not only sell fresh flowers and custom-made bouquets, but they also add their own spin to unusual bouquets. @mekar.my Sheril Aida, Shafika Elia, and Ahmad Hafiz Syazwan are the founders of Mekar Malaysia Florist, which is located in Cyberjaya, Selangor. They began as a home-based online business on Instagram in 2015, and eventually established their own website www.mekar.my, flower kioks, a franchise in Penang, and a physical flower retail shop. Growing up, they were inspired by their mother’s passion for silk flowers as house decor and their father’s interest for gardening. They learned as children to enjoy the beauty of flowers and plants, as well as to be creative with them. Their floral arrangements’ originality and design came from the ideal combination of three individuals with backgrounds in architecture, engineering, and business. Their most popular bouquet is their bespoke customised bouquet mix of lilies, roses, hydrangeas and their hot selling bouquet is rose range bouquet red roses with pittosporum leaves with brown wrapping. They offer pickup and delivery within Klang Valley.

@lunafloral.my Luna Floral is the place to go for imported Ecuador Quicksand Roses, Cappuccino Roses, Holland Tulips, Hydrangea, and many other imported flowers and foliages. Sebastian Koh is the owner of Luna Floral, a contemporary florist account worth following. Located in Damansara, they began their adventure in early February this year. Koh worked in the real estate industry before starting his floral business. He worked in real estate for almost a year-and-a-half before venturing into courier delivery services. During his visit, he saw that the flowers he provided were well-received and in high demand. Regardless of who the receiver is, flowers are loved by everyone. He want to produce something much more profound; something that people will speak about for days, if not months! “I want that the flower arrangements created truly capture the essence of gift-giving and turn their treasured moments into cherishable memories,” he said. Their best-selling flowers are Teagan, Josie, Cora, Aurora, Bellerose, Halsey and Abigail. Their services are available for delivery by appointment. Their business runs on weekdays, 10am to 5pm, and Saturday, 10am to 2pm.

@bunga.malaysia Looking for a rose bouquet and a fruit bucket in Johor? You should follow Bunga Malaysia, which is owned by Raihan Bohari and is located in Iskandar Puteri, Johor. She has been working in the Property Development and Investment company since 2014, and she unexpectedly became a full-time business owner in 2021. “Floristry wasn’t exactly what I was looking for at the time, but after working with flowers, I fell in love with this profession,” she said. “I enjoy working with flowers. Coming to work at a flower shop is like getting floral therapy every day.” What defines Bunga Malaysia? They accept last-minute deliveries and are open as early as 5am, with delivery availability until midnight. They can also arrange flowers based on the budget of the customer. Self-pickup in Iskandar Puteri is available, as is delivery across Johor. @warmwishesflorist Eelin from warmwishes florist in Kelana Jaya is well-known for her aesthetic flower bouquets, which she began in 2015. What was her inspiration? “Back then, there weren’t many Korean style / aesthetically pretty bouquets done with nice wrapper,” she explained. I began because I enjoy it as a hobby and wanted to make it for my teachers on Teachers’ Day.” Her best-selling items are flower stands and bouquets, as well as preserved flowers such as tulips, peonies, and Ecuador roses. Both pickup and delivery are options.