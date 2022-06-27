J-Hope to release new solo album in July

FOLLOWING South Korean supergroup BTS’ shock announcement that it was taking a temporary hiatus so that its members could focus on their solo projects, fans have been wondering who from the group will be the first to get their new music out.

On Saturday, those questions were answered when J-Hope shared on his social media accounts that he would be releasing his latest solo album titled Jack in the Box on July 15.

J-Hope had previously released a mixtape album in 2018, Hope World, which reached number 38 on the Billboard 200 album chart in the US, making him the highest-charting solo Korean act at the time. He was also the first member of BTS to enter the Billboard 100 singles chart the following year with the rap single Chicken Noodle Soup, which debuted at number 81.

According to the official announcement, Jack in the Box lends voice to J-Hope’s aspirations to break the mold and grow further. The album represents J-Hope’s own musical personality and vision as an artiste.”

In making the announcement of solo projects earlier this month, J-Hope said he sees it as a healthy step.

“I think we should spend some time apart to learn how to be one again,” he said. “I hope you don’t see this as a negative thing, and see it as a healthy plan. I think BTS will become stronger that way.”