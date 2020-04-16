INDEED, there are many inspiring stories that have yet to be told by people from all walks of life. Goh Wee Ping is a local emcee and a television host. Articulate and presentable, he has been in the broadcasting and entertainment industry for two decades. The experiences that he has accumulated over the years have opened many more doors for his career. “I started off as a news reader at NTV7 in Kuching, Sarawak. (I’m from Kuching by the way.) In 2001, I came to Kuala Lumpur to join NTV7, reading the Mandarin news. Then I joined 8TV on a current affairs talk show and I produced some programmes. One of the programmes was called Tauke Club. I also read the Mandarin news for 8TV.” Apart from that, Goh has tried out acting, and over the past few years, he also had the opportunity to host home shopping programmes from South Korea and Singapore. Although a jack of all trades, Goh actually prefers emceeing. “I think because the gratification is instant. It is not like television or drama, where you would not know the response until the ratings are out. Whereas emceeing is pretty straightforward, where you can see how people react to you. I think the emcee plays a very important part in ensuring the event is successful,” he explains. Aside from emceeing, Goh is currently hosting a television show on 8TV, called Living Delight, a programme that focuses on health-related topics.

Goh is currently the host of Living Delight. – Courtesy of 8TV

On the other hand, Goh’s confidence of handling the limelight did not just happen overnight. “It didn’t come naturally, but over the years I took a lot of beating from people through their harsh comments, and I kind of learned the hard way. I can say that I graduated from the school of hard knocks! To be where I am, I think it requires a thick skin, and being selective in what I choose to listen to or ignore. We cannot please everyone. “I think people who are not in the industry have this glamorised image of a television host, but if you ask me, it is just like any other job. The only difference is that our job requires us to be on camera. So what is the big deal? We are still like other people.” Before knowing which path to pursue, Goh had always wanted to be a businessman. Coming from a family of successful entrepreneurs, he is the one with a rather different career path. “In a way, I am a businessman because I have my own company running the emcee job for events and stuff. But, it is not the traditional or conventional business model. This is not how I envisioned myself to be, I never thought in a million years that I would be a news anchor, actor, or a television host.”

Goh enjoys emceeing the most. – Courtesy of Goh Wee Ping’s Instagram