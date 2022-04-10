James Gunn and Jennifer Holland are officially married!

FILMMAKER James Gunn and his longtime partner, actress Jennifer Holland, finally tied the knot. On Sept 30, the fillmaker announced the news on Instagram, disclosing that their wedding ceremony was celebrated with friends and family in Aspen, Colorado.

“After 7 years together, I finally married the love of my life. What an incredible, beautiful, stunning day surrounded by the most wonderful family and friends in the world (sic),“ Gunn wrote in the caption, alongside beautiful photos from the wedding.

Also included was a shot of their wedding cake, which featured Funko cake-toppers based on their wedding outfits. Gunn wrote: ”Jenn wouldn’t allow me to view them before the wedding since her dress was too perfectly done.”

The 35-year-old Holland commented under the post: “I love you [James Gunn]!”