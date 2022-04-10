James Gunn and Jennifer Holland are officially married!

FILMMAKER James Gunn and his longtime partner, actress Jennifer Holland, finally tied the knot. On Sept 30, the fillmaker announced the news on Instagram, disclosing that their wedding ceremony was celebrated with friends and family in Aspen, Colorado.
“After 7 years together, I finally married the love of my life. What an incredible, beautiful, stunning day surrounded by the most wonderful family and friends in the world (sic),“ Gunn wrote in the caption, alongside beautiful photos from the wedding.
Also included was a shot of their wedding cake, which featured Funko cake-toppers based on their wedding outfits. Gunn wrote: ”Jenn wouldn’t allow me to view them before the wedding since her dress was too perfectly done.”
The 35-year-old Holland commented under the post: “I love you [James Gunn]!”
In a post of her own, Holland also uploaded her own photos from the wedding, captioning them with “the most beautiful humans, the most magical scenery, and endless love and laughter.”
She commented: “James! Thank you for sharing your love, life and family with me. Thank you for choosing me, for elevating me, and for always making me belly laugh. Here’s to many more years to follow the first extraordinary [seven years]. [James Gunn] and I got married surrounded by the most beautiful humans, the most magical scenery, and endless love and laughter. My gratitude is bursting at the seams.”
The pair were accompanied by celebrities such as Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, John Cena, Flula Borg, Chukwudi Iwuji, Nathan Fillion and Gunn’s brother Sean, who officiated the ceremony. The couple also had a “Marvel vs DC softball game” with their friends the day after their Colorado wedding.
After becoming friends through Smallville actor Michael Rosenbaum, Gunn and Holland started dating in 2015 and got engaged in February 2022.
Congratulations to the couple!