Jamie Lee Curtis praises Lindsay Lohan’s Hollywood return

ACTOR Jamie Lee Curtis is showing her support for her Freaky Friday co-star Lindsay Lohan as she steps back into the spotlight.

Curtis, who portrayed Lohan’s mother in the 2003 body-switching film, spoke to People about the actress, who is next starring in a Netflix Christmas movie after leaving Hollywood following a tumultuous decade.

The Halloween actress said of Lohan: “She is a great talent. And she’s had a lot on her plate at a very young age. It seems like she is settling into a really happy domestic life – she’s engaged.”

In November 2021, Lohan took to Instagram to announce her engagement to her boyfriend of two years, Bader Shammas, captioning the post: “My love. My life. My family. My future.”

Curtis, who like Lohan has been open about her struggles with substance abuse, also applauded Lohan for her recent Planet Fitness Super Bowl commercial, which referenced her troubles with the law.

In one scene, The Parent Trap star is said to have traded in “DUIs for DIYs,” revealing a scene of her bedazzling Danny Trejo’s ankle monitor bracelet.

“We’re in contact, and the fact that she can poke fun at herself a little [means] we can all poke fun at ourselves, believe me,” Curtis continued. “Show business is very difficult, and being in front of the tabloid press is very difficult, it’s really brutal. So God bless her.”

In October 2021 interview with Yahoo, Curtis confirmed she and Lohan are still in contact over text – and that they even have a secret code to make sure they’re texting the correct person.

This isn’t the first time Curtis has defended her former co-star. In 2016, Curtis defended Lohan after degrading comments made by then-presidential nominee Donald Trump resurfaced.

Lohan later told Entertainment Tonight that she was grateful for her “onscreen mum” coming to her defense.