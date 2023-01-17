Janelle Monáe wins SeeHer Award

DURING yesterday’s Critics Choice Awards, singer and actress Janelle Monáe took home the #SeeHer Award, which recognises people who advocate for gender equality, defy stereotypes, portray characters with authenticity and push boundaries in the industry.

During their speech at the awards show, Monáe – who is non-binary – reflected on their journey with identity, and thanked everyone who saw their gift, allowing them to defy all odds and became the actor that they are today.

Speaking about the people who supported them, Monáe said: “They didn’t give up on me and they gave me opportunity despite my own lack of confidence. So anyone out there like me managing right now, I just want you to know that I’ve seen you, but I challenge you to see you.”

Of all the roles they have chosen to portray, including NASA aerospace engineer Mary Jackson in Hidden Figures and feminist icon and activist Dorothy Pitman Hughes in The Glorias, Monáe described them as “deeply personal choices” due to their own life experiences, from growing up with working-class parents to coming out as non-binary.