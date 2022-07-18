Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finally wed

LOVEBIRDS Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have officially tied the knot! After rekindling their romance last year, the couple once known as Bennifer is finally giving marriage a go!

Lopez confirmed the exciting news to fans in her newsletter, On the J Lo.

“Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” wrote Lopez in the post titled “We Did It”. Along with the announcement, the singer attached several photos of her and Affleck from their Las Vegas ceremony.

In one picture, Lopez is seen wearing a veil and an off-the-shoulder gown with lace sleeves, and beams. Whereas Affleck is dressed in a white tuxedo paired with a black bow tie, embracing Lopez with a kiss.

According to the Jenny from the Block songstress, the wedding ceremony was “everything she ever wanted”. Lopez shared that the couple flew to Las Vegas, waited in line for their license with four other couples and were wed just after midnight at the Little White Chapel.

The chapel which famously boasts a drive-through “tunnel of love”, even had a Bluetooth speaker during their brief march down the aisle. Despite its simplicity, Lopez deems it the best night of their lives.

“When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives.”

She added, “We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to.”

She then concluded her post, calling love the best thing under her new legal name: Mrs Jennifer Lynn Affleck.

“Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things – and worth waiting for.”

Lopez and Affleck first met on the set of their 2003’s Gigli movie. And after a year, Affleck proposed with a 6.1-carat pink diamond ring. Although Bennifer called the engagement off, the pair eventually found their way back together last year.