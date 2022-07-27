Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s romantic honeymoon

AFTER their surprise Las Vegas wedding, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez jetted off to Paris for a romantic getaway, and have since been seen around the French capital having the honeymoon holiday of a lifetime.

Both stars were first spotted in a city park last Friday. A source told People magazine that they spent more than two hours on a park bench cuddling and kissing.

On Saturday evening, they were seen at the recently opened Plénitude, a skyline restaurant at hotel Cheval Blanc. Once their night was over, a bouquet of balloons was delivered to the couple’s hotel suite around midnight.

Lopez’s birthday fell on Sunday, and she had organised a whole day of activities with her family, including visiting the Maison Dior on Avenue Montaigne, going on a two-hour private tour of the river Seine on Petrus III – a 71-foot teak “gentleman’s yacht” built in the 1950s – and visiting the Marais district’s Picasso Museum, before walking through the streets down to the Centre Pompidou.

That evening, Lopez and Affleck was seen sneaking away for a late birthday dinner for Lopez at Paris’ Le Girafe restaurant with a terrace offering stunning views of the Eiffel Tower.

An observer told People that the couple was seated at a table closest to the landmark and had a turquoise balloon attached to their table, which they’d brought with them.

“They were close, very close, to one another the entire time. They embraced one another a lot,“ the source added, saying they seemed very “in love.”

According to the observer, Affleck took Lopez’s photo around midnight before she stood up from their table and released the balloon towards the Tower.

The insider added that a server brought Lopez and Affleck a cake covered with candles. After their dinner celebration, the stars arrived back at their hotel where they spent some time interacting with a small group of fans waiting for them outside.

“One had brought Jennifer a birthday present ... one of those little Eiffel Towers that light up. She was very touched and posed with him,“ the source said, adding that Lopez carried the illuminated statue happily back inside after the photo.