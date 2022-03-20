Jimin breaks US music record for his solo singles

THERE’S more good news for ARMYs this month. Jimin recently set a new major record for this year, as he became the first and only South Korean soloist to sell over 500k units in the United States with three solo songs.

Jimin’s first song to sell over 500k units was his first-ever masterpiece, Lie, back in February. Shortly after that, Serendipity (Full Length Edition) followed in March.

On Sunday, he not only extended his own record but also set up a new major record when Filter also sold over 500k units in the US.

Filter is Jimin’s fourth solo song and the 14th B-side track by BTS to sell over 500k units in the US.

Jimin, who is known as a record-breaker and record-setter, continues to amaze us as he holds multiple significant records on numerous platforms such as Spotify, YouTube, and SoundCloud.

Furthermore, it is reported that he will be releasing his first-ever OST for tvN’s upcoming drama, Our Blues. Fans all around the world are certainly excited to hear his new solo song.

For now, congratulations to Jimin for setting another major record.