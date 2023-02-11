Jisoo and Bo-hyun split amid hectic schedules

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Ahn Bo-hyun have recently put an end to their once highly publicised relationship. Their love story first came to light in August, when South Korean media outlet Dispatch shared photographs of the couple leaving Jisoo’s Yongsan apartment.

However, as per multiple reports, their demanding schedules caused them to grow distant, prompting their decision to part ways. On Oct 24, an industry representative disclosed that the two had mutually agreed to break up due to their busy commitments.

YG Entertainment, Blackpink’s agency, also confirmed the breakup, making it official. Fans have fervently supported this celebrity union ever since the news of their relationship became public.

While they may be disheartened by the breakup, they wholeheartedly understand and respect the personal choices of both Jisoo and Ahn Bo-hyun.

They remain committed to showing unwavering support and love for their cherished stars as they navigate their individual paths.

The dissolution of Jisoo and Ahn Bo-hyun’s relationship marks the conclusion of a romance that initially captured the hearts of fans and the media, highlighting the challenges that fame and hectic schedules can pose to personal relationships.