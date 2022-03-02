Jisoo turns heads at Dior fashion week show in Paris

BLACKPINK‘S Jisoo recently stole the show after she made an appearance at the recent Dior runway show for Paris Fashion Week.

Even before the event actually started, fans were queuing up to show their support for Jisoo, who was also the global brand ambassador for the brand. Several of them were seen carrying flowers to share their love for the K-pop idol.

As soon as Jisoo stepped out of the car at the runway show, all eyes were on her. In particular, as Jisoo stood up, even she seemed shocked by the number of cheers and the rise in energy from fans as soon as they were able to see her face.

Dressed in a bright yellow plaid outfit paired with a white blouse that gave off a uniquely peppy vibe, Jisoo smiled and waved at her adoring fans, before staff ushered her into the event venue,

If it was crazy outside with fans wanting to see Jisoo, it didn’t seem any different inside as all the VIP guests wanted to meet the idol. Jisoo was seen gettinga warm welcome from Dior top executives, including CEO Pietro Beccari and Dior Joaillerie creative director Victoria de Castellane, as well as fellow guest, Thai actress Kimberly Ann Voltemas.

Even when Jisoo left the show, fans were outside to cheer and chant her name, and some even sang a few lines from BLACKPINK’s hit Lovesick Girls.