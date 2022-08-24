John Boyega speaks about his experience dealing with racism

AFTER playing ex-Stormtrooper Finn in 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens, British actor John Boyega became an international breakout star, but the franchise ended up sidelining Finn’s character in the following two films.

Now, almost three years since his last appearance as Finn, Boyega spoke about his experience with racism in the Star Wars fandom during an interview on SiriusXM’s Tell Me Everything With John Fugelsang.

Earlier this year, Obi-Wan Kenobi star Moses Ingram dealt with similar issues, with both Disney and Obi-Wan himself, Ewan McGregor, coming to Ingram’s defense. They released statements publicly condemning the racist backlash she was receiving.

“Moses Ingram being protected makes me feel protected. It makes me feel like, ‘Okay, cool. I am not the elephant in the room.’ Because when I started, it wasn’t really a conversation you could bring up,” Boyega told Fugelsang.

“But now to see how blatant it is, to see Ewan McGregor come and support [her] ... for me, [it] fulfills my time where I didn’t get the support.”

The actor, who is starring in upcoming films Breaking and The Woman King, confirmed that will not be returning to the galactic franchise.

“At this point I’m good off it. I think Finn is at a good confirmation point where you can just enjoy him in other things and [Episode] VII to [Episode] IX was good for me.”

Boyega added: “To be fair, [with] the allies that I’ve found within Joel Taylor and Jamie Foxx, Teyonah Parris, Viola Davis, all these people I’ve been working with ... versatility is my path.”