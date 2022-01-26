Jojo Siwa speaks about life as role model

TEEN sensation Jojo Siwa is celebrating a major milestone in her life! The 18-year-old who recently competed on Dancing with the Stars marked the first anniversary of her coming out as gay in an emotional post.

“In the last 365 days I’ve felt more love than ever. A year ago, today I posted this picture and shared with the world that I was gay,” wrote the dancer in her Instagram post. She went on to explain despite the risk, she felt she owed it to herself to be genuine.

“I get asked a lot ‘was coming out scary for you’ and the answer is yes of course, anything that’s different about you is scary, however ... it’s what makes me ... me. So, I had no fear with sharing it with the world.“

Siwa is also known as a role model among children. Hence, she revealed how she hoped this sharing was going to benefit them. “I also get asked a lot ‘your demographic is so young are you worried about telling kids [you’re] gay.

“Truthfully, I feel like I was put on this earth to be a role model for kids, and letting all the world know that loving everyone for who they are no matter what is something that I will always believe in and always share.”

She concluded her post by asking fans to be kind to one another. “Please never forget that no matter who you are, what you look like, who you LOVE that you are absolutely perfect.”

Her Instagram post has since garnered over 520,000 likes and support from other celebrities. Both Paris Hilton and actress, Rebel Wilson praised Siwa for sharing her story.