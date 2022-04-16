K-Pop idols go to extreme lengths to maintain ‘perfect figure’

K-POP stars seem to have certain images of perfection from looks to body image, but one former member of K-Pop group Baby Boo recently spoke out about the pressure and extreme methods idols go through to attain a ‘perfect figure’.

Speaking from experience, Dayul, in an interview with YouTuber Grazy Grace, revealed her hardship of being an idol and maintaining a certain weight while promoting the group’s song titled How is My Body.

As the name of the song is about the body, the group had to have a “perfect body” and look good in every performance.

She had lost weight and ate one apple per day. “We did have a harsh diet, I remember. Or we would just eat salad for that day (during music shows). I remember we barely ate,“ she said.

Dayul said there was extreme pressure from the company to maintain a suitable weight, but she had a lack of support and had her parents pay for a gym membership, instead.

Another group, Oh My Girl also shared similar views. The group members had to maintain a certain height.