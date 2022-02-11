K-pop singer Lee Ji-han killed in Itaewon tragedy

FANS are heartbroken after finding out that rising young actor and K-pop singer Lee Ji-han was among 156 people killed during a crowd surge in Itaewon, Seoul last weekend.

In the incident, a huge crowd of 100,000 turned up to celebrate a Halloween event at the popular neighbourhood, and later, there were reports of people experiencing difficulty in breathing.

The 24-year-old performer is believed to have died as a result of the crush in the narrow city streets, with more than 100 people suffering from injuries.

The star’s agency, 935 Entertainment, posted an image of Lee in black and white on its Instagram with the caption: “Lee has left us to become a star in the sky.”

Lee previously participated in reality talent show Produce 101, and acted in the 2019 web drama series Today Was Another Nam Hyun Day.