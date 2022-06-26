Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker split after two years

MODEL Kendall Jenner and NBA star Devin Booker have ended their two-year relationship. The two split up because they were not on the same page, according to unnamed sources. Neither has verified the claim on social media, where they are usually very secretive about their relationship.

On May 22, the couple attended Jenner’s sister Kourtney’s wedding to drummer Travis Barker in Italy. However, the two soon started to “drift apart” and discovered they lead quite different lives, according to the insider.

“They both hope to make it work, but as of now, they are split,“ the insider said.

Jenner requested some time apart from Booker, but they continue in touch. Instagram photos of them together have been removed from their accounts. The former couple first ignited dating rumours in April 2020, although they didn’t start dating until June of that year. Jenner had always kept her dating life discreet, and her relationship with Booker too.

She acknowledged her relationship in Jimmy Kimmel Live! in April, while promoting her reality show The Kardashians.

When questioned if she watches Booker’s baskeball games, she answered, “I watch every game unless I have – last night I had a dinner but all my friends and family know that I, like, sit with my phone wherever I am ... I’ve always been a fan of basketball since basically with Khloé, I remember we used to go to all the Lakers games when I was really young, so, I’ve been a huge fan of the NBA for a really long time.”

The pair celebrated their one-year anniversary by posting pictures on their social media accounts including one in which Jenner wrapped her arms around Booker.

Despite the reports, there is still a chance that the two might reconcile in the future.