Kep1er’s Bahiyyih draws criticism for ‘Queendom 2’ performance

KEP1ER member Huening Bahiyyih’s performance during the group’s recent performance on MNET’s Queendom 2 has drawn some sharp criticism from a group of netizens.

This situation is not new for the 17-year-old singer, who has been drawing criticism even before she joined the group, which was put together through the Girls Planet 999 reality show. Nevertheless, she remains one of Kep1er’s most popular members, with most fans applauding her efforts and visuals.

During Kep1er’s appearance on Queendom 2, the group performed a new version of their debut hit WA DA DA, complete with new dance moves. Following the show, critics pointed out how Bahiyyih’s performance seemingly lacked the energy and enthusiasm when compared to her groupmates, and saying that she seemed to dance out of sync at time.

Some people, however, defended her, saying that the moves were difficult and this is the first time Kep1er is performing this version. But others noted that the other members of Kep1er were able to execute the move efficiently.

Judge for yourself whether or not Bahiyyih performed well: