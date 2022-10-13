Khloe Kardashian reveals face tumour operation

WHEN it comes to creating awareness for causes, celebrities at times get it right in spreading important causes through their platform. Be it health or social affairs, their involvement can spark one to take action.

Hence, Khloe Kardashian felt the responsibility to speak out about her recent face tumour operation. After noticing “numerous stories” on the “ever-evolving bandage” on her left cheek, the reality star revealed that she had discovered a tumour on her face.

Although she initially assumed it was a “small bump”, the mother of two decided to get it biopsied after seven months.

“A few days later I was told I need to have an immediate operation to remove a tumour from my face,” Kardashian revealed, adding she is “grateful” doctors were “able to get everything.”

“All my margins appear clear and now we are onto the healing process. So, here we are ... you’ll continue to see my bandages and when I’m allowed, you’ll probably see a scar (and an indention in my cheek from the tumour being removed),” she shared.

“But until then I hope you enjoy how fabulous these face bandages look.” Apart from that, she also reminded “everyone to get checked, and frequently.”

Even for those who are not “pre-composed to melanomas”, Kardashian stressed: “Please take this seriously and do regular self-exams as well as our annual checkups.”