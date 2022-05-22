Kim Garam on hiatus after bullying scandal

THE Kim Garam bullying scandal which shocked and angered Korean netizens over the past few weeks has produced some unexpected results.

Last week, one of the alleged victims of the LE SSERAFIM group member went public to reveal details of the abuse she claimed to have suffered under the hands of Garam while the two were in high school, which left her contemplating suicide. In response, HYBE released a statement claiming that Garam had also suffered from bullying at the hands of the victim.

However, netizens remained skeptical over the new development, and began calling out the agency for not doing a thorough background check on Garam prior to her becoming their trainee. Many expressed dismay that the other members of LE SSERAFIM would be affected by Garam’s scandal merely by being associated with her.

On Friday, Source Music announced that the group would be cancelling its upcoming events, which included a Music Bank performance and video fansign, and that they would continue investigating claims about Garam’s past bullying.

Then on Saturday, both Source Music and HYBE shared that Garam will be “taking a hiatus” from the group’s promotions to “allow her the heal”, and LE SSERAFIM would promote as five members for the time being.

It remains to be seen whether or not Garam will be returning to the group in the future.