Kim Kardashian opts for the high road in Kanye West drama

MEDIA mogul Kim Kardashian is taking the high road in her ongoing conflict with her ex Kanye West. Despite the rapper’s multiple insults directed at both her and new beau, Pete Davidson, Kardashian is doing her best to shake it off.

In fact, she remains “protective” of him in spite of their ongoing disagreements.

Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kardashian opened up about co-parenting her four children with West. While discussing the matter, DeGeneres praised Kardashian for the “beautiful” way she “protects” West for the sake of their children despite his public outbursts.

“I think that’s just who I am and I always had such a good example in my mum and my dad and their relationship,” Kardashian responded, referring to her mother Kris Jenner and late father, Robert Kardashian.

“So I’m always just hopeful and no matter what goes on, it’s the father of my kids. I’ll always be protective,” she said. “I always want my kids to just see the best of the best, so I just try to – as hard as it sometimes – I do try to ignore it and just try and do whatever’s best for the kids.”

Though this approach does bring its own challenges, Kardashian believes these obstacles are “put into my life for a reason.”

“What is this lesson? What am I meant to learn from it? I know that seems, like, super zen.” she added. “I used to care so much about narratives and what’s true and what’s not true ... I just live my life the way that I think is right.”

Since their split last year, West has been public about their differences in parenting style on social media. From his disapproval of his daughter using TikTok to not being allowed to see his kids, West has argued that he is only protecting his family.

Earlier this month he wrote a message on Instagram directed at his eldest daughter North: “This is why I go so hard for my family, I am wired to protect my family at all cost. As the priest of my home, don’t worry Northy God is still alive.”

On his claim of not being allowed to see his daughter, Kim responded saying: “Please stop this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school.”