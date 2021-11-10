Kirsten Dunst embraces motherhood

THOUGH her life has turned chaotic after becoming a mother, actress Kirsten Dunst now attests to embracing the chaos, as the mother of two claims that motherhood has helped her career.
“I remember feeling really free after having my [first] son,” Dunst told the Sunday Times. “I think as a performer you put yourself out there more. You put yourself on the line because you have nothing to lose. It doesn’t really matter. And to show everything of yourself is a brave thing and a beautiful thing.”
Dunst, who appears in Jane Campion’s upcoming film The Power of the Dog, has two sons – James, six months old, and Ennis, three years old – with fiancé Jesse Plemons.
But with busy filming careers and two young children, the couple are holding off on their nuptials.
“We want a proper wedding, [but] we just haven’t had the time. And I wanted to have fun at my wedding and not pay for everyone else to celebrate, while I am pregnant and waddling down the aisle,” said Dunst.
But those hectic schedules have led to plenty of chaos in their lives.
Speaking candidly, Dunst shared that she stopped breastfeeding James after three months so she could participate in press for The Power of the Dog.
The star also opened up about seeking treatment for depression in her 20s.
While she wants to maintain her privacy “about such a personal thing,” Dunst recognised how it is just as important to share them.
“All I’ll say is that medication is a great thing and can really help you come out of something. I was afraid to take something and so I sat in it for too long,” she noted.
“I would recommend getting help when you need it.”