Kirsten Dunst embraces motherhood

THOUGH her life has turned chaotic after becoming a mother, actress Kirsten Dunst now attests to embracing the chaos, as the mother of two claims that motherhood has helped her career.

“I remember feeling really free after having my [first] son,” Dunst told the Sunday Times. “I think as a performer you put yourself out there more. You put yourself on the line because you have nothing to lose. It doesn’t really matter. And to show everything of yourself is a brave thing and a beautiful thing.”

Dunst, who appears in Jane Campion’s upcoming film The Power of the Dog, has two sons – James, six months old, and Ennis, three years old – with fiancé Jesse Plemons.

But with busy filming careers and two young children, the couple are holding off on their nuptials.

“We want a proper wedding, [but] we just haven’t had the time. And I wanted to have fun at my wedding and not pay for everyone else to celebrate, while I am pregnant and waddling down the aisle,” said Dunst.

But those hectic schedules have led to plenty of chaos in their lives.