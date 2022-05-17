Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tie the knot at last

SOCIALITE Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have finally made their relationship official, exactly a month after they exchanged vows in an informal Las Vegas wedding just hours after Barker performed at the Grammys.

Kardashian, 43, and Barker, 46, got married over the weekend in a Santa Barbara courtroom in front of a few close friends and family members. The wedding was witnessed by Kardashian’s grandma Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell and Barker’s father Randy Barker.

Kourtney previously talked about her Las Vegas wedding to Jimmy Kimmel, claiming that they did everything to secure a licence but that everything was closed. “Well, it’s not called fake married,“ she pointed out.

“There was no, like, possibility to get a marriage license at that hour. I’m like, ‘Are you guys lying?’ We asked like five times, what do we have to do to make this happen. It was 2 am and they were like, ‘It opens at 8 o’clock.’ We just did it anyway, it’s what’s in the heart.”

Kardashian looked stunning in a white strappy minidress with a crimson heart embellishing the bodice and a traditional veil. She tied her hair up and kept her makeup and accessories basic. Barker kept things simple and dressed in an all-black tuxedo.

According to sources, they are planning to have a big wedding celebration in Italy soon.

“They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon. All the details are set and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited.“

The pair got engaged on the beach in Montecito, California, in October 2021. The couple had been dating for less than a year before Barker proposed. The scene was filmed for Hulu's The Kardashians.

On Instagram, the newlyweds posted photographs from their weekend wedding. Kardashian uploaded black-and-white photographs of the bride and groom pulling away in car with a “Just Married” sign on the bumper, as well as photos of the two smiling fondly at one other in the car. Kardashian and Barker captioned their photos, “Till death do us part.”

Both have children, and the pair has been candid about their desire of becoming pregnant. Kardashian and ex-husband Scott Disick have two kids, Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, as well as a daughter, Penelope. Barker and ex-wife Shanna Moakler have two children: Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16.

Congratulations to the couple!