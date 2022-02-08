Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcome new baby

THE spotlight is back on a member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. This time, its great news – Kylie Jenner and partner Travis Scott have just welcomed their second baby.
The not-so-subtle announcement was made via Kylie’s Instagram post showing their four-year-old daughter Stormi’s hand clasping what looked like a newborn baby’s hand.
In the caption, Kylie simply put a blue heart emoji and the date 2/2/22.
The photo received plenty of attention, garnering over 19.5 million likes. Kylie’s mother and manager, Kris Jenner, commented: “Angel Pie” on the photo, and sister Kourtney Kardashian wrote: “Mommy of two life.”
Scott himself also commented on the birth of the new baby with a blue heart and six brown heart emojis.
Well-wishes also poured in from other celebrities. American director Alfredo Flores commented: “Angel baby”, while actress Victoria Villarroel wrote: “Goose” below the photo, just a small preview of the amount of attention this new baby will receive.
Elder sister Stormi was born on Feb 1, 2018, making both the children Aquarius babies.
A representative for Kylie confirmed the new arrival is a boy, although his name has yet to be officially announced.
Kylie also posted about the flower deliveries she’s received on her Instagram stories, every bouquet an extravagant one.
The new baby will be the 11th grandchild for Kris Jenner. No doubt the little one will have plenty of playmates growing up.