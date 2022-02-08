Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcome new baby

THE spotlight is back on a member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. This time, its great news – Kylie Jenner and partner Travis Scott have just welcomed their second baby.

The not-so-subtle announcement was made via Kylie’s Instagram post showing their four-year-old daughter Stormi’s hand clasping what looked like a newborn baby’s hand.

In the caption, Kylie simply put a blue heart emoji and the date 2/2/22.

The photo received plenty of attention, garnering over 19.5 million likes. Kylie’s mother and manager, Kris Jenner, commented: “Angel Pie” on the photo, and sister Kourtney Kardashian wrote: “Mommy of two life.”