Le Sserafim’s exciting return

FOR devoted K-pop enthusiasts and loyal Le Sserafim followers, the group is set to deliver an exciting surprise with their upcoming digital single. Yesterday, Source Music, the esteemed entertainment company linked with the group, officially unveiled an eagerly awaited announcement.

Le Sserafim is making its grand return with the electrifying digital single titled Perfect Night. Mark your calendars for Oct 27 at 1pm KST, as that’s when the magic happens.

Source Music tantalisingly assures that Perfect Night will convey a vibrant message — the idea that even on an imperfect day, one can find happiness when surrounded by cherished company.

As fans eagerly anticipate this remarkable release, the group has already ignited their curiosity with a sneak peek, offering a glimpse of what lies ahead. The teaser, intriguingly titled Tonight, I Don’t Care What’s Wrong or Right, made its debut on Oct 11, leaving fans brimming with anticipation and a burning desire to know more.

Although Source Music has not spilled all the beans about the teaser just yet, expect to uncover more details now that the release date for Perfect Night has been officially confirmed.