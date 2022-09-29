LE SSERAFIM’s mini album drops on Oct 17

IT looks like winter is coming for LE SSERAFIM.

The rookie K-pop group is making a comeback with a mini album titled ANTIFRAGILE, and fans who were hoping for new songs after the success of FEARLESS have gotten their wish.

New teaser photos for the album were also released, showing the girls clad in winter clothing. In their individual shots, members Kim Chae-won, Miyawaki Sakura, Hong Eun-chae, Nakamura Kazuha, and Huh Yun-jin pose with snow-capped mountains in the background. Snowfall is noticeable in some of the photos, which only adds to the winter theme.

A 14-second video teaser was released on Sept 26, showing the words “Do You Think I’m Fragile?” accompanied by guitar and drum sounds.

According to LE SSERAFIM’s music label, Source Label, the mini-album will be released on OCt 17. It added that the title has a connection with the group, who are “becoming stronger internally”.