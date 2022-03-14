Life, full of colours

Differently-abled artist Janet Lee uses soft hues and vibrant colours to communicate her feelings

Letting her feelings guide her ... Janet would choose colours to work on based on her current mood.

COLOURS are a powerful tool for expression. Most renowned artists in the world use them to create a visually beautiful painting, to show movements or to express a point of view. Colours can also affect a person’s mood. For artist Janet Lee, who was born with intractable epilepsy and diagnosed as intellectually and developmentally delayed, colours speak for her. The 32-year-old artist, who lacks social skills and has difficulty in communication, picks light or dark colours to convey her mood, emotion and feelings. She chooses light or pastel colours when she is feeling happy. Occasionally, she would go for vibrant colours. Janet’s 65-year-old mother Joyce Moi explained: “Janet would [choose from] various colours based on her feeling and then, she would start painting with the colours. If she is feeling a bit frustrated, she would pick a dark colour, but she has never used black.” Her drawings are based on what she feels inside, at a particular moment. At times, she would use her creativity to create abstract artworks.

A reality that is felt Janet, who won at last year’s Woman Glamour Awards in the Young Inspiring Women category, fell in love with colours and art when she was a child. It was Janet’s passion which motivated Joyce to send her to art classes to enhance her skills. However, five different art teachers who taught Janet felt that she was not a ‘gifted’ artist. Perhaps, it had to do with Janet’s inability to follow certain rules or specific structures when she draws. In the end, Janet found an art mentor, who realised that Janet is a colourist, and that colours were the dominant feature or subject of her paintings, inspired by nature. As art is subjective, there are no rules in art. Art does not need to look neat or perfect, as imperfection is also a form of expression. Realising this, Janet began to follow heart and mind and started ‘playing’ with colours. Currently, Janet’s paintings are part of a solo exhibition titled Blossoming Colours at the Janet Lee Gallery in Cheras Business Centre.

The exhibition began on March 1 in conjunction with International Women’s Day, and is open for viewing until March 31. This is Janet’s first solo exhibition in her own gallery, which was established in Nov 2020. The artworks are divided and exhibited in four rooms: Full Bloom, Nursery, Saplings and The Flowerings. They are meant to showcase her evolving art and drawing style, from a child to adolescence. At the main entrance, Full Bloom, Janet’s best abstract artworks are on display. The most captivating acrylic painting is a three-piece canvas art titled Flowers in the Full Bloom, in which Janet picked soft pastel colours for the background with flower motifs in contrasting bright colours. Janet aptly titled another attractive piece is What do you see?, which is open to various interpretations. In that painting, Janet interprets flowers in her own unique way, in the form of swirls instead of petals. In the Nursery, there are more child-like drawings on small-size papers using pencil colours and crayons, while in the Saplings room, Janet showcases her explorations with watercolours and round canvasses. In the last room, The Flowerings, the artwork signifies her growth as an artist. Sparks of red colours in every painting show her rebellious streak in her adolescence, and her journey to find her own identity as she grows into adulthood. “I would say Janet found her true identity with this collection. She was very happy and engrossed with art and colours,” said Joyce.

In the eye of the beholder Joyce said viewers who appreciate colours relate to Janet’s artworks on a personal level. They connect the art with their emotional moments or personal thoughts. For some, it reminds them of a particular memory, while others find these paintings peaceful, full of joy, cheerful or thought-provoking. For instance, the painting titled Picnic could remind one of a childhood picnic with family, or appear as an aerial view of a flower garden. As the paintings attract different perspectives, some find Janet’s artwork as a great talking point, and as a focal point in an office or room to spark a conversation. Among these, a painting titled Colours creates a sense of calm, while Flowers Around the Park, Rose Garden, Daisies and Roses and Flowers in the Park are visually amazing. In Puzzle, multiple small pieces can be moved around to create one bigger piece, representing versatility and flexibility.