Lifelong friends

OSCAR Winner Kate Winslet got emotional reconnecting with her long-time friend, Leonardo DiCaprio after spending three long years apart due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

The pair, who first met when filming 1997’s Titanic, had not seen each other due to the pandemic. Hence, the actress could not contain her tears when they hung out recently in Los Angeles.

“I’ve known him for half my life! It’s not as if I’ve found myself in New York or he’s been in London and there’s been a chance to have dinner or grab a coffee and a catch up,” said Winslet in a recent interview with The Guardian.

The English actress continued: “We haven’t been able to leave our countries. Like so many friendships globally, we’ve missed each other because of Covid.

“He’s my friend, my really close friend. We’re bonded for life.”

During the interview, Winslet also reflected on the experience shooting the iconic movie 20 years ago.

“I turned 21 on that shoot, and Leo turned 22,” she said, adding that the process of filming the movie “wasn’t pleasant for any of us, but we were all in together.”

Although DiCaprio had more days off, Winslet never made a big deal out of it.

“I guess I was raised to be grateful and just get on with it. And if I was miserable I certainly would not have let a journalist know. There is no way I would have let that slip!”

This is not the first time Winslet has publicly spoken about her friendship with DiCaprio. Back in 2016, the actress explained how the actor has continued to remained a great person and loyal friend despite his remarkable success.

“He’s a great friend, he always has been, and not just to me, but to everyone around him.”