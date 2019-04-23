AirAsia’s one-stop travel shop

LOW-COST airline AirAsia is expanding its offering beyond just flights with the launch of a new one-stop travel shop.

Book everything from hotels and activities to restaurants and rewards deals at airasia.com.

AirAsia Digital and Technology deputy group CEO Aireen Omar said at the recent launch: “[This] is a significant part of our transformation into more than just an airline. From today, whether you are flying with AirAsia or not, airasia.com should serve as your number one travel and lifestyle hub.

“More than 16 million flight bookings are made on airasia.com every year, meaning the platform will rival some of the region’s largest online travel agencies.

“We are confident it will become the go-to hub for travellers seeking the full travel experience.”

Features of the new hub include:

Personalised travel experience

Using booking and behavioural data such as recent searches and destination information, the new platform will unlock opportunities to book hotels, tours and activities at discounted prices.

Up to 60% off hotels and accommodation

With more than 500,000 hotels and accommodation providers available on the new site, users can save up to 60% off on select hotels around the world.

Trip planning made easier

With access to more than 15,000 unique experiences in over 80 destinations across Asia Pacific, activities such as food and beverage, spa bookings, tours and attraction tickets will be made available at exclusive or discounted prices, meaning guests are able to plan their perfect holiday.

Earn and pay with AirAsia BIG Points

Guests who book deals at airasia.com will earn AirAsia BIG Points on every transaction.

Points can then be put towards payment at airasia.com, meaning guests have the ability to offset the costs of flights and activities.