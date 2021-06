Rising badminton star Kisona Selvaduray had some surprising answers when asked about her goals as a national player.

It is not just the gold medals and trophies that she would like to achieve. She is determined to do better.

“I would like to take Malaysia to greater heights in badminton and give my best performance in all my matches,’’ said Kisona.

She cites the peerless track record of her personal hero Datuk Wira Lee Chong Wei as her inspiration.

Kisona, who is ranked 61st in the world rankings for women’s singles, aims to reach the top five.

She has set her sights on an Olympics medal, as the 22-year-old beefs up her training schedule with just weeks to go.

What were the best moments in your career as a badminton player?

When I won a Sukma gold medal and a SEA Games gold medal.

What is your personal routine?

Before training, I would tell myself to bring a cheerful mindset to court so that I will train better and in a happy environment.

What advice would you give to the younger generation?

Do what is right because this life only gives you one chance. So, do what makes you, your parents and those who want to see you successful and happy.

Did you pick up any new skills during the MCO?

I did not pick up any new hobbies but I had enough time to spend with my dad, especially since he just retired from the police force.

Normally, I wouldn’t get as much time to spend with him because he was busy with work. So, MCO time was the happiest for me because I had a wonderful time with my family.

What are the biggest challenges for young women in sports?

To get support from their parents if they choose a sport that is traditionally a man’s sport such as football, boxing and others.

Is there a particularly unforgettable moment in your career?

I think it was when I suffered an ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) injury.

It was a very difficult time for me personally and professionally. I was forced to put my career on hold and withdraw from a lot of tournaments. But then, I took the chance to prove myself as a late substitute at the 2019 SEA Games. I am pleased to have been able to make the country, my family, coaches and friends proud. It taught me the valuable lessons of always believing in my ability and never to give up without a fight.

What is your goal for this year?

To improve my game and to be among the top 30 players in the world.