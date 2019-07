FANS of Leonardo da Vinci’s works should not miss the Leonardo da Vinci Opera Omnia exhibition at the 3A Gallery of the National Gallery from July 15 to Aug 15.

The exhibition is part of a series of events around the world to commemorate the life of this Italian polymath of the Renaissance, as well as to celebrate the 500th anniversary of his death.

Opera Omnia is an innovative project that features digital true-to-life reproductions of 17 of Leonardo’s most iconic paintings projected on large digital screens.

Among them are The Last Supper, Madonna and Child with Flowers, Adoration of the Magi, Mona Lisa, The Lady with an Ermine, Bacchus and Saint John the Baptist.

Malaysians will now get to see these masterpieces all under one roof in Kuala Lumpur at this exhibition held in collaboration with the National Art Gallery, the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Italy’s national public broadcasting company RAI.

Entrance to the Opera Omnia exhibition is free.

The National Art Gallery opens daily from 10am to 6pm, except on public holidays.