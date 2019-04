GET ready to turn into a cheeky and fun fox overnight when you grab a cold Apple Fox Cider with your buddies from now till mid-April.

Apple Fox is rewarding you with exclusive merchandise designed in collaboration with quirky creator Kittie Yiyi as well as an especial party with the Fox at the Apple Fox Den!

So, not only is Apple Fox Cider giving you ‘wayyyy’ more apples in each can or bottle but it is also rewarding you for enjoying its crisp, refreshing taste.

A purchase of Apple Fox Cider can get you an Apple Fox eye mask, a limited edition Apple Fox hoodie designed by Kittie, Apple Fox mini fridge or exclusive invitations to the Apple Fox Den party!

That’s not all – last weekend, the cider brand rewarded fans with a fresh can of Apple Fox Cider in exchange for any empty cider cans or bottles at participating supermarkets and hypermarkets.

Inspired by New Zealand cider makers, Apple Fox Cider emphasises on the quality of the ingredient that goes into making the perfect pick-me-up beverage.

Using only real apples from the freshest source – the orchard – Apple Fox prides itself with wayyyy more apples to ensure you taste the unique flavour in every indulging sip.

Apple Fox Cider contains 4.5% ABV and delivers an instant refreshing taste.

Heineken Malaysia senior brand manager Eileen Chui said: “We want our consumers to enjoy nothing but the best, which is why we put a lot of emphasis and importance on the quality and the quantity of the ingredients used.

“We use way more fresh apples because we want you to taste the real apple flavour with every sip of Apple Fox.

“In our world, too much of a good thing is never a bad thing! With this campaign, we want more of our consumers to join our world and truly enjoy what a quality cider is really made of.”

Those who want a contemporary twist to their drinking experiences will find just that with Apple Fox Cider. The cider brand is the perfect pick-me-up, injecting a dose of cheekiness into everyday mundane routines.

Apple Fox Cider is available in 320ml cans, 325ml bottles and draught, and is widely available at supermarkets, hypermarkets and convenience stores, as well as in bars, pubs and restaurants.

And from now till April 14, enjoy wayyyy more when you purchase Apple Fox Cider.

At bars, pubs and restaurants, purchase two glasses or bottles of Apple Fox Cider and you will receive a scratch card with a unique code.

Visit www.applefox.com/ wtfn/win/ and use the scratch card to win either the Apple Fox Cider eye mask, hoodie by Kittie, mini fridge or exclusive invitations to the Apple Fox Den!

On Drinkies online delivery (www.drinkies. my/apple-fox-package-deals), purchase two units of a four-can pack and get a free Apple Fox eye mask, or purchase two units of a 24-can carton to get a free Kittie-designed Apple Fox hoodie.

For more, follow Apple Fox on www.facebook.com/ applefoxmy or Instagram @AppleFox_MY, as well as visit the Apple Fox website at www.applefox.com or microsite www.applefox.com/wtfn/.

Don’t forget to include #WhatTheFox and #AppleFox when enjoying your Apple Fox with friends.