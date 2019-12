JENS Cheong Jen Sning proved herself worthy and bagged the crown of Miss Astro Chinese International Pageant (MACIP) 2019.

In her acceptance speech, Jens said she was deeply grateful for her family’s support which helped her deliver her best during the competition.“I think all the contestants stood a strong chance of winning, and I just happened to be slightly luckier. ”

Rennie Lau (25, nutritionist), the first runner up of MACIP 2019 also took home the title of Miss Body Beautiful.

Second runner-up Chan Lee Xuan (22, model) also won the subsidiary title of Miss Photogenic.

Meanwhile, Cecilia Hong Syin Earn (21, pilot) won the Miss Popularity, as voted by public.

Themed #GirlPower, the grand finale of MACIP 2019 was recently held at MITEC, Kuala Lumpur, with a live broadcast on Astro Wah Lai Toi (CH 311/HD 310).

Astro customers can enjoy the watching the encore show on Dec 29, 12.30pm via Astro Wah Lai Toi (Channel 311 & HD310), or stream anytime via Astro GO and on demand.

In addition, the users of iQIYI app can watch the backstage scenes anytime using the app.