MALAYSIA’s largest and most iconic home improvement retailer MR D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad, is set to celebrate the opening of 46 new MR. D.I.Y., MR. TOY, and MR. DOLLAR stores starting today (Dec 18) to Dec 20 in 10 states.

Customers who visit the stores located in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Johor, Perak, Perlis, Kedah, Kelantan, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang and Sarawak stand a chance of receiving a wide variety of free gifts as part of the three-day nationwide event.

To qualify for this exciting promotion, make a minimum purchase of RM30 in a single transaction when you visit one of the new MR. D.I.Y., MR. TOY, and MR. DOLLAR stores in these states.

In total, MR D.I.Y. Group will be giving out 50,500 freebies worth over RM1,500,000 at the new stores. These gifts include umbrellas and pillows at MR. D.I.Y.; dinosaur plush toys, doctor and kitchen pretend play toy sets at MR. TOY; and Milo (3 in 1) and Koko Krunch (170g) at MR. DOLLAR.

These items are limited to the first 400 redemptions daily at the 46 participating stores from 10am to 10pm.

MR D.I.Y. Group Vice President of Marketing Andy Chin said the opening of the 46 new stores just before the start of the year-end festivities and back-to-school period will give shoppers an opportunity to shop for a wide variety of quality products without straining their wallets.

“Our past Grand Opening Events demonstrated how much Malaysians welcome a good bargain, which in turn spurred us to fast-track our expansion plans.”

The opening of 32 MR. D.I.Y., seven MR. TOY and seven MR. DOLLAR stores respectively has also provided employment opportunities for 700 Malaysians.

To date, MR D.I.Y. Group owns and operates over 710 stores throughout the country.

Safety first

To ensure a safer shopping experience for customers, all MR. D.I.Y., MR. TOY, and MR. DOLLAR stores will observe strict compliance with the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and National Security Council.

These include:

· Body temperature checks for staff and customers prior to entry

· Mandatory use of face masks for all staff and customers within store premises

· Limiting the number of customers within the stores at any given time

· Implementation of the required social distancing measures

· Conducting regular sanitisation of products, items and store areas

Visit MR. D.I.Y.’s website www.mrdiy.com, e-commerce platform www.mrdiy.com.my, and social media at Facebook and Instagram (@MR DIY) for the latest updates.