As the restrictions being lifted, Nobu Kuala Lumpur is looking forward to welcoming its guests back with its world-renowned Japanese-Peruvian cuisine.

In conjunction with Malaysia Day and to celebrate the unity and harmony of our nation, the world-renowned restaurant is reopening with re-introduction to last year’s instant hit, introducing more people to their cuisine.

As restaurants are able to serve dine-in guests, who are fully vaccinated under the Phase 1 of National Recovery Plan, Nobu Kuala Lumpur introduces its Signature Creations For Two menu that features six courses of delectable dishes.

“We are happy to be serving dine-in guests again, finally. Of course, we have always been following the necessary SOPs and guests can rest assured that their safety is our utmost priority. This menu features some of our signature dishes and we really want guests to experience this menu on this special month of unity in our new home at Four Seasons Place Kuala Lumpur. Nobu is recognised globally for not only its world-renowned cuisine but the unique dining experience as a whole, this is what we’re looking to bring with this menu,” said General Manager of Nobu Kuala Lumpur, Gopi Kanala.

Signature Creations For Two begins with Moriawase comprising Oyster with Nobu Sauces alongside Nobu staples in Yellowtail Sashimi with Jalapeno and Sashimi Salad.

Followed by the Chef’s Sushi Selection meticulously handpicked by Executive Chef, Philip Leong. The first main is one worth waiting two courses for, the Black Cod Miso, known for its delicate texture and sweet golden-brown finish.

The other main courses feature a succulent cut of Angus Beef Tenderloin with Soba Risotto that makes for a unique pairing with its earthy tones, as well as, the exquisite Lobster Somen. The Signature Creations For Two comes to a sweet end with Nobu’s rich Signature Cheesecake.

“Hats off to the kitchen team that spent many hours crafting the menu alongside myself to ensure this promotion is one to savour. The overall dining journey from start to finish is so much more than just a combination of six dishes. We took into consideration the matching taste profiles, time taken for each course – all of this bringing our guests together on a harmonious and gastronomical adventure,” said Chef Philip.

The Signature Creations For Two by Nobu Kuala Lumpur is priced at RM428.00 for two with each guest gets six course to indulge and it is available from Sept 1 to 30, 2021.

For diners, who prefer to accompany their menu with a specially curated Sake and Wine selection, the Signature Creations For Two menu is also available for a total price of RM798.00. The restaurant will be available for dinner service only until further notice.

Meanwhile, for everyone’s safety, Nobu has put in place strict Standard Operating Procedures per the Malaysian Ministry of Health’s (MOH) guidelines that guests will need to adhere to throughout their dine-in experience.

In addition to this, the Nobu team is also fully compliant with MOH’s guidelines in relation to the vaccination status of all its staff.

For enquiries or reservations, please call 03.2380.0028 or WhatsApp 019.389.5085 or email nobuklreservations@noburestaurants.com.

