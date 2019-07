POP UP, Link Up is proud to present their first ever conceptual event, The LifeWire.

This event features workshops, an exhilarating car meet and live gigs set to be held at The LINC, Jalan Tun Razak, Kuala Lumpur from the July 25 to July 28, 10am to 10pm.

Taking place right under a beautiful multi-coloured origami structure, The LifeWire aims to bring a casual urban shopping experience and strives to create a platform for local artisanal vendors such as The Jem Label, The Tipsystyler, Pies Unlimited and many more – all coming together as a community to provide only the most authentic products and services.

The car meet will be held on the evening of July 25, featuring two of Malaysia’s beloved car groups, ​VWOCM (​Volkswagen Owners Club Malaysia) and The Breakfast Club.

Members of the public can participate in a Decopatch workshop presented by Cziplee, a stationery shop based in Bangsar.

There will also be live performances from local acts such as Darren Teh from An Honest Mistake, Amrita Soon and Nicholas Sia.

“We hope that The LifeWire can act as a creative platform for local talents to shine while providing an exquisite leisure experience for shoppers,” said Jonathan Yip, the Managing Director of Pop Up, Link Up.

For more information and further updates, Pop Up, Link Up’s facebook page.