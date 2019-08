SOCIAL enterprise Projek57 has kicked off its Unity Ribbon – Maka Kami Rakyat Malaysia campaign to urge Malaysians to wear its hand-made ribbon as a symbol of patriotism and national unity as the country gears up for the 62nd Merdeka Day and Malaysia Day celebrations.

In its second year, the Unity Ribbon 2.0 campaign sees a refreshed ribbon design that now has the iconic silhouette of the nation’s Father of Independence, Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra Al-Haj ibni Almarhum Sultan Abdul Hamid Halim Shah, done in gold.

Projek57 aims to sell 200,000 ribbons this year to benefit Orang Asli youth and those from Sabah and Sarawak, as well as those differently-abled and with special needs.

According to Projek57 co-founders Syed Sadiq Albar and Collin Swee, the Unity Ribbon is intended to encourage Malaysians to be proud to be Malaysian.

Syed Sadiq said: “The ribbon itself is just our way of reminding fellow Malaysians of how far we have come in our journey, and now more than ever, we must embrace unity by reflecting on the positive rather than harping on the negative because we have so much to be grateful for.”

Swee added: “This tiny ribbon has a big goal given that it was inspired by our Jalur Gemilang, with white symbolising integrity, blue for unity and red for courage.”

The ribbons are now on sale to the public at RM3 each, from which 50 sen will be handed back to the underprivileged beneficiaries, while the remaining will be channelled towards Projek57’s youth empowerment programmes.

The ribbons can be purchased at myNEWS.com stores nationwide, A&W restaurants across Malaysia, as well as Pos Malaysia’s General Post Outlets in every state.

The Unity Ribbon is also available from the Projek57 website.