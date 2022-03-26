Lili Reinhart criticises ‘summer body’ culture

ACTRESS Lili Reinhart has a come out in support of body positivity.

In a post shared Tuesday on both her Twitter and Instagram accounts, the 25-year-old actress said: “Reminder to myself, and to all” ... “you don’t need a flat or perfectly toned stomach to wear a crop top.”

The Riverdale star continued: “These ‘summer body’ trends are toxic. Your body is ready for summer no matter what it looks like. Don’t let it stop you from enjoying anything.”

Reinhart herself has been candid about her body image and mental health in the past. The star has been open about having depression since revealing in May 2021 that she has dealt with the illness for 11 years.

This January, she shared a “love note” to her body on Instagram, before revealing that she had “been struggling with obsessive thoughts about my body/weight the last few months.” At one point, she said at the time, it got “pretty severe.”

On her Instagram Stories, the star said wanted to be “vulnerable and share” her inner battle “in the hope that any of you who are also struggling don’t feel so alone.”

“I’m here with you,“ she wrote earlier this year. “It’s challenging to look at your body with love instead of criticism. It’s a practice I’m still learning.”