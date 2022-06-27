Lizzo among those speaking out about Roe vs Wade decision

ON Friday, many artistes in the US entertainment scene got political when the United States Supreme Court announced that it was overturning the landmark Roe vs Wade ruling that guaranteed an individual’s right to safe abortions.

Following the decision, more than half of US states are likely to ban or limit abortion within their jurisdictions. The controversial decision, which was leaked to the public in May, has already sparked calls for people around the nation to march in protest against the ruling.

Celebrities have also joined in to protest the decision, saying that it will unfairly impact those from minority and disadvantaged communities.

Singer Lizzo, known for her outspokenness on both feminist and body positive issues, immediately tweeted that she would be pledging a US$500,000 (RM2.2 million) donation to the non-profit reproductive healthcare organisation Planned Parenthood from her upcoming Special tour, and that her tour operator Live Nation had agreed to match her donation.

“The most important thing is action and loud voices,”Lizzo added. “[Planned Parenthood] and organisations like them – will need funding to continue offering services to people who are most harmed by this ban.

“Black women and women of color have historically had disproportionately less access to family planning resources – this is a great loss but not a new one.”

Her call was echoed by other stars, who also made their own pledges and sounded a call to action as well.

Others lamented the decision as a loss for human rights.

Singer Taylor Swift tweeted: “I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are – that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that.”

Billie Eilish, who is currently on tour in the UK, spoke to a crowd at the Glastonbury music festival, saying: “Today is a very dark day for women in America ... I can’t bear to think about it anymore.”

Aside from female celebrities, male celebrities have also lent their voices to protest the decision.

British singer Harry Styles tweeted: “I’m absolutely devastated for the people of America today. Check on your friends. Look after each other. We’re all in this together, and the fight is just beginning.”