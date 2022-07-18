Long-term effects of obesity in children

The prevalence of childhood obesity has increased at an alarming rate, with 1.65 million Malaysian school children expected to be overweight or obese by 2025

Diets high in sugars, saturated and trans- fats, low fibre foods and high-sugar drinks contribute to non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and other health problems. – 123RF

IN this first article in a two-part series, we will first take a look at the harmful health effects of childhood obesity and in the second part, on children who are underweight and malnourished. The World Health Organisation (WHO) reported that globally, obesity has tripled from 1975 to 2016. Here in Malaysia, we already have the unflattering title of the most obese nation in South East Asia. According to our Ministry of Health’s National Health & Morbidity Survey in 2019, an estimated 50% of our adult population is either overweight or obese, rising from 45% in 2011. Children are not spared from this trend, with the national obesity prevalence rate in 2019 of 5.6% among children under the age of five, and 14.8% in those aged five to 17 years; a significant increase from 6.1% reported in 2011. An overweight child is defined as a weight between 85th to 95th percentile for age on the growth chart, and obesity refers to a child above the 95th percentile for age. While some degree of genetics plays a part in developing childhood obesity, it accounts for less than 5% of total cases. Uncontrolled eating and a sedentary inactive lifestyle remain the main factors causing childhood obesity. Most obese children carry on into becoming obese adults and develop the many negative impacts of obesity on their physical and psychological health. The consequences of childhood obesity are that the chronic illnesses that we usually associate with older adults are now seen even during childhood. Among the conditions brought about by childhood obesity include:

Diabetes mellitus There is gradually an increasing amount of children as young as 12 years old who are being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. The risk of developing diabetes quadruples among obese children. Diabetes mellitus (high blood sugar) is a long-term health condition which leads to serious complications in many organs of the body. Some of the complications include heart attack, stroke, visual impairment (retinopathy), kidney injury (nephropathy), nerve injury (neuropathy), and delay in wound healing. Some of the symptoms of diabetes include excessive thirst (polydipsia), excessive urination amount and frequency (polyuria), excessive hunger (polyphagia), and excessive nighttime urination (nocturia). It is common to see dark spots around the neck and skin fold areas (acanthosis nigricans) which is a sign of insulin resistance. Hypertension High blood pressure, the “silent killer”, has no signs or symptoms. Over time, it leads to similar multi-organ complications as diabetes. It is usually detected by chance, such as during hospital admission for other illnesses, or only when complications of hypertension have occurred. High cholesterol The constellation of high blood pressure, insulin resistance, and high cholesterol make up what is known as the metabolic syndrome. Elevated cholesterol levels are a common finding in childhood obesity. Left unchecked, it further exacerbates the chances of developing cardiovascular diseases. Fatty liver A high amount of fat in the liver is called fatty liver disease. Eventually, fatty liver disease progresses into liver inflammation, liver cell damage, and finally irreversible liver failure. Gallstones Cholesterol is a component of bile and a high concentration of cholesterol predisposes to stone formation in the gallbladder.