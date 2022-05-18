Love story reaches for the stars

SH**TING Stars is a workplace rom-com drama by tvN that depicts the daily struggles of office workers as well as their joyful romances. The narrative gives an intimate look at the entertainment industry, with stars in the limelight as well as industry insiders. It seeks to show the lives of individuals in the industry and their blossoming romances with dreamy top stars in a light hearted manner.

Oh Han-byeol (Lee Sung-kyung), the leader of Star Force Entertainment’s public relations team. She works day and night to protect the reputations of individuals represented by the firm, battling outraged higher-ups and obstinate reporters in the process.

Tae-sung Gong (Kim Young-dae). Tae-sung is an A-lister by all standards, and his ardent followers and the general public refer to him as an “angel.” He appears to be an idealistic guy. His introduction sees him finishing a year-long charitable mission someplace in Africa. When Tae-sung returns home, realities begin to emerge gradually. He’s not the saint his fans believe him to be – just the reverse, in fact.

Tae-sung, who is hot-tempered and sharp-tongued, regards the Star Force Entertainment personnel as mere lackeys. The public relations and artist management teams are constantly under his thumb, but Han-byeol suffers the brunt of his fluctuating moods. The two characters’ chemistry and squabbling provide a good amount of comedy and chaos.

The series realistically depicts the intense everyday lives of industry business insiders. Although parts of the situations were overdone to add humour to the programme, its thorough and realistic description of performers, agents, publicists, and reporters drew us in fast.