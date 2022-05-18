Love story reaches for the stars

SH**TING Stars is a workplace rom-com drama by tvN that depicts the daily struggles of office workers as well as their joyful romances. The narrative gives an intimate look at the entertainment industry, with stars in the limelight as well as industry insiders. It seeks to show the lives of individuals in the industry and their blossoming romances with dreamy top stars in a light hearted manner.
Oh Han-byeol (Lee Sung-kyung), the leader of Star Force Entertainment’s public relations team. She works day and night to protect the reputations of individuals represented by the firm, battling outraged higher-ups and obstinate reporters in the process.
Tae-sung Gong (Kim Young-dae). Tae-sung is an A-lister by all standards, and his ardent followers and the general public refer to him as an “angel.” He appears to be an idealistic guy. His introduction sees him finishing a year-long charitable mission someplace in Africa. When Tae-sung returns home, realities begin to emerge gradually. He’s not the saint his fans believe him to be – just the reverse, in fact.
Tae-sung, who is hot-tempered and sharp-tongued, regards the Star Force Entertainment personnel as mere lackeys. The public relations and artist management teams are constantly under his thumb, but Han-byeol suffers the brunt of his fluctuating moods. The two characters’ chemistry and squabbling provide a good amount of comedy and chaos.
The series realistically depicts the intense everyday lives of industry business insiders. Although parts of the situations were overdone to add humour to the programme, its thorough and realistic description of performers, agents, publicists, and reporters drew us in fast.
The supporting actors did an excellent job portraying showbiz insiders. Yoon Jong Hoon, Park So Jin, and Jin Ho Eun, for example, nailed their parts. With his calm exterior, Yoon Jong Hoon plays Kang Yoo Sung, the leader of the talent management team who gently exposes his passionate devotion for his profession as he does everything for his client.
Park So Jin portrays Cho Gi Peum, a tabloid reporter who frequently suffers meltdowns owing to job stress. She received acclaim for her realistic portrayal of a journalist under continual pressure to generate exclusive pieces. Jin Ho Eun makes the audience laugh by portraying a furious rookie talent agent named Byun Jung Yeol, who lacks flexibility yet is filled with immense fire.
Despite having a comic plot, it lacks the potential to be a romantic comedy. The series presents Han Byul and Tae Sung’s squabbling relationship in a pretty lame and straightforward way, failing to bring heart-pounding passion to the storyline.
Because the love-hate relationship isn’t as appealing as it appears, viewers might easily tune out their storyline as well as the show itself. But with so much more story to tell, let’s hope the plot improves and the relationship develops in an engaging way.
If you enjoy romantic comedies, this drama may be your next choice. Sh**ting Stars is streaming on iQiyi, with new episodes available on Fridays and Saturdays until the finale on June 11.
DIRECTOR: Lee Soo Hyun
CAST: Lee Sung-Kyung, Kim Young-Dae, Yoon Jong-Hoon, Kim Yoon-Hye, Sojin, Lee Jung-Shin
E-VALUE: 7
ACTING: 7
PLOT: 8