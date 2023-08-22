Madonna reignites the stage

PREPARE for a sensational experience as Madonna prepares to grace the stage once more. To the sheer delight of her devoted fans, the iconic Queen of Pop has revealed the eagerly anticipated new dates for her rescheduled Celebration Tour. This remarkable tour had been deferred due to a health incident last month, but now it’s making a triumphant return.

The tour’s grand opening will maintain its initial European leg, including a remarkable quartet of sold-out performances at the renowned O2 Arena in addition to captivating shows across France, Italy, Germany, Portugal, and Denmark. These breathtaking displays are set to take place in December, spreading joy and music across the continent.

While a handful of the US tour dates have been thoughtfully shifted to 2024, fans on the other side of the Atlantic can still look forward to a series of electrifying concerts.

Madonna, the maestro herself, is all set to grace the stages of New York and Washington before the holiday season.

Regrettably, certain shows in cities such as Tulsa, San Francisco, Phoenix, and Las Vegas have been cancelled, along with the December concert in Nashville that was poised to raise funds for a cause: transgender rights organisations.

This thrilling development follows the heartwarming news that the songstress has resumed her tour rehearsals, fuelled by the unwavering support and love of her fans. Taking to her Instagram story earlier this month, Madonna expressed her gratitude, extending her heartfelt thanks for standing by her side during her health-related setback.

Her message read, accompanied by an image depicting a hand cradling a vibrant yellow rose:

“Thank you again for your incredible support and patience over these past few weeks. I’m happy to report that the rerouted tour schedule will be coming in the next few days. See you soon for a well-deserved celebration.”

The Celebration Tour is set to dazzle the stage in London on Oct 14. The enchanting journey will continue stateside, commencing in New York on Dec 13, promising an unforgettable symphony of music and artistry.