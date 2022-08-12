Making wishes come true

IT’S the season of giving! Embrace the spirit of togetherness and giving back to the community at Aquaria KLCC, where children’s wishes are granted, and dreams fulfilled.
During this Winter Wondersea Christmas season, Aquaria KLCC joined hands with Make-A-Wish Malaysia to help fulfil a unique and wondrous Wish Journey of anticipation and empowerment.
Aquaria KLCC pledged to sponsor the wishes of three Wish Children in the hopes of bringing renewed strength and encouragement for the child and their families.
One Wish Child registered with Make-A-Wish Malaysia, accompanied by her parents, saw an Underwater Santa & Elf Christmas performance performed by Aquaria KLCC’s professional diving team during a media preview at Aquaria KLCC.
The underwater show was followed by a wonderful gift-giving surprise from Aquaria KLCC’s in-house Santa Claus while it snowed at Aquaria KLCC.
Managing Director of Aquaria KLCC, Dato’ Simon Foong said: “it’s a season of love, peace, and goodwill. We support Make-A-Wish Malaysia’s initiatives to bring encouragement and joy which will hopefully last all year for critically ill children and family through our festive event.
“We also wish to inspire and spark interest in marine life and the conservation of the sea.”
Datin Linda Ngiam, Chairman of Make-A-Wish Malaysia, said: “Make-A-Wish Malaysia has brought many Wish children to Aquaria, even granted our 400th wish here in 2017 for a 13-year-old boy who wished to be vet.
“The opportunity for critically ill children to put aside their long and painful treatment and step into a fun and mesmerising place like Aquaria KLCC will help bring joy back into their lives and encourage healing.
“We are grateful to Aquaria KLCC for helping us bring hope and transformation to these kids.”
The event was also attended by Y.A.M. Tengku Datin Paduka Setia Zatashah Binti Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, Royal Patron of Make-A-Wish Malaysia; Irene Tan, Chief Executive Officer of Make-A-Wish Malaysia; and Daryl Foong, Executive Director of Aquaria KLCC.
Aquaria KLCC’s snowfall, Santa Walkabouts and other exciting, magical activities will run throughout Aquaria KLCC’s Christmas period from now to Jan 8, 2023, and promise to delight parents, children and conservation lovers.
The public is encouraged to visit Aquaria KLCC during this period and experience the magical Winter Wondersea while spending quality time with loved ones, exploring the unique and wonderous magic of the ocean and its habitants.
Located in the centre of Kuala Lumpur’s ‘Golden Triangle’ beneath the Kuala Lumpur Convention Center, Aquaria KLCC is a state-of-the-art ocenaruim, showcasing over 5,000 different aquatic and land bound creatures in their natural habitats within a sprawling 60,000 square foot space.
Featuring a 90-metre transparent tunnel walkway, the Living Ocean exhibit brings visitors face-to-face with over seven different species of sharks including Sand Tiger sharks, Giant Stingrays, Marine Turtles, and shoals of other fishes.
Visitors are taken on a journey of discovery learning about the diverse biosphere found in Malaysia and the regions beyond, from jungle streams and mangroves to coastal shores and deepest oceans.