Making wishes come true

IT’S the season of giving! Embrace the spirit of togetherness and giving back to the community at Aquaria KLCC, where children’s wishes are granted, and dreams fulfilled.

During this Winter Wondersea Christmas season, Aquaria KLCC joined hands with Make-A-Wish Malaysia to help fulfil a unique and wondrous Wish Journey of anticipation and empowerment.

Aquaria KLCC pledged to sponsor the wishes of three Wish Children in the hopes of bringing renewed strength and encouragement for the child and their families.

One Wish Child registered with Make-A-Wish Malaysia, accompanied by her parents, saw an Underwater Santa & Elf Christmas performance performed by Aquaria KLCC’s professional diving team during a media preview at Aquaria KLCC.

The underwater show was followed by a wonderful gift-giving surprise from Aquaria KLCC’s in-house Santa Claus while it snowed at Aquaria KLCC.

Managing Director of Aquaria KLCC, Dato’ Simon Foong said: “it’s a season of love, peace, and goodwill. We support Make-A-Wish Malaysia’s initiatives to bring encouragement and joy which will hopefully last all year for critically ill children and family through our festive event.

“We also wish to inspire and spark interest in marine life and the conservation of the sea.”

Datin Linda Ngiam, Chairman of Make-A-Wish Malaysia, said: “Make-A-Wish Malaysia has brought many Wish children to Aquaria, even granted our 400th wish here in 2017 for a 13-year-old boy who wished to be vet.

“The opportunity for critically ill children to put aside their long and painful treatment and step into a fun and mesmerising place like Aquaria KLCC will help bring joy back into their lives and encourage healing.