Mariah Carey turns Thanksgiving gig into family affair

THE unofficial Queen of Christmas recently made her Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade debut a family affair.

Pop icon Mariah Carey joined the annual NBC broadcast for a performance of her perennial holiday hit All I Want for Christmas Is You at the end of the event.

Carrying what appeared to be a bejewelled umbrella, a glittery crown, and wearing a frilly pink gown, Carey sang her signature holiday song as dancers dressed as toy soldiers rallied around her.

During the performance, a pair of giant gift boxes flanking her popped open to reveal her 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe. The children danced alongside their mother for the remainder of the tune.

After Carey finished, NBC aired a hilariously brief shot of Santa bringing up the rear, which should tell you who the real royal of the holiday season is.

While there were a few jokes online about the unexpectedly ‘early’ appearance of the Christmas tune during a Thanksgiving event, the reaction to Carey including her children in her stage performance was largely positive, with many remarking how sweet it was to see them supporting their mum during her moment in the spotlight.

Carey will next appear on the CBS TV special Merry Christmas to All on Dec. 20.