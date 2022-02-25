$!Marvelous storytelling

See any of your favorite Marvel comic story arcs on the list?

MARVEL is one of the best-selling companies behind some of the greatest comic books of all time, captivating millions of readers with amazing stories and characters. There’s a reason they’ve been around since the 1930s. Their stories are captivating, heartwarming and touching. With clever lines and colourful sketches, the Marvel characters seem to be leaping off the pages as you read. Here is a list of story arcs that are considered must-reads by comic fans.

Civil War In the Marvel: Civil War comic book series, after a disaster caused by a battle between a group of villains and new warriors, the U.S. government enacts the Superhero Registration Act. Lines are drawn between those who support it and those who don’t. The story was well received by people, and was adapted to film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) franchise. This also led to a comic book sequel, Civil War II with Iron Man facing off against Captain Marvel.

Infinity Gauntlet This ambitious six-part series by the legendary Jim Starlin was a massive crossover event that shook the entire Marvel Universe. This blockbuster event features the likes of Silver Surfer, Spider-Man, Dr Strange, Adam Warlock, X-Men, the Avengers and a host of various cosmic beings joining hands to stop the mad titan Thanos after he snaps away half the population of the universe. The series was a top seller for Marvel during publication and was followed by two immediate sequels, The Infinity War (1992) and The Infinity Crusade (1993). The story’s events continued to be referenced in other Marvel comic titles for decades and was the inspiration for the MCU’s mega project culminating in Avengers: Endgame.

World War Hulk Marooned on the violent planet Sakaar by the Illuminati, Hulk has finally found peace. After the events of the Planet Hulk storyline, Hulk defeated the Red King, become a king and a saviour to a world full of aliens, liberated the slaves and found a wife in Caiera and was ready to start a family with her. For the first time in his life, Hulk/Banner is happy. However, all this was taken away when the shuttle that sent him to Sakaar exploded and destroyed Hulk’s kingdom – along with his wife and unborn child. The enraged Hulk, now on a mission to avenge his family, and make the Illuminati (and anyone else that gets in his way) pay for what they have done. The MCU briefly touched on parts of the Planet Hulk storyline in Thor Ragnarok but comic book fans have been clamouring for a more complete adaptation of this amazing Hulk story arc.

Daredevil: Born Again- MARVEL COMICS

Daredevil: Born Again Written by Frank Miller, and drawn by David Mazzucchelli, the biggest and best story of their run on Daredevil is undoubtedly Born Again. With his identity known by the Kingpin and his life in more danger than ever, Daredevil must overcome his inner demons and fight for survival. This story basically tears Daredevil down to virtually nothing and lets him emerge, ‘born again’, into a better, stronger hero than ever before. The gritty influence of Millar’s writing sets the tone for the acclaimed Daredevil TV series where Matt Murdock is put through the wringer with each passing season at the hands of his enemies.

Secret Wars After observing the heroes of Earth and their potential, The Beyonder, a cosmic entity commits what can only be called as widescale alien abduction! Using his powers, the entity captures two groups of heroes and supervillains and teleports them against their will to the Battleworld, a planet created by the Beyonder in a distant galaxy. The Beyonder then declares: “I am from beyond! Slay your enemies and all that you desire shall be yours! Nothing you dream of is impossible for me to accomplish!” What ensued was a glorious fight fest featuring members of the Avengers, Fantastic 4, X-Men and our friendly neighbourhood Spiderman versus some of Earth’s most evil villains – Doctor Doom, Kang the Conqueror, Absorbing Man, Doctor Octopus, the Enchantress, Klaw, the Lizard, Molecule Man, Titania, Ultron, Volcana, the Wrecking Crew and Galactus! Secret Wars may not have received the most positive response at the time of its release, but it has gained some love over time due to its lasting impact on some of Marvel’s greatest characters. The action-packed panels also provide an immersive reading experience.

The Uncanny X-Men: Age of Apocalypse - MARVEL COMICS

The Uncanny X-Men: Age of Apocalypse You should never mess with the timeline. The story starts with the mutant Legion (David Haller), travelling back in time to kill Magneto before he can commit various crimes against humanity. Unforturnately for Legion, he accidentally kills Professor Charles Xavier – his father – instead causing a major change in history. With the death of Professor Xavier, Apocalypse begins his attack 10 years sooner than he did in the original timeline, taking control of Earth and altering everything that happened from that point forward. A group of ragtag freedom fighters led by Xavier’s oldest friend, Magneto, opposes Apocalypse rule and seek to get the timeline restored. Age of Apocalypse is regarded as one of the greatest X-Men crossovers ever, and stands heads and shoulders above its movie counterpart.

The Uncanny X-Men: The Dark Phoenix Saga - MARVEL COMICS