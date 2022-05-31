Mental health awareness through film

RECENTLY, the Centre for Mental Health and Wellbeing (CMHW) collaborated with Golden Screen Cinemas (GSC) to present My Mind On Film (MMOF), the Youth Mental Health Film Festival’s 2021-2022 Screening and Awards Ceremony at GSC Tropicana Gardens Mall.

The film festival was an opportunity for young talents to showcase their ideas, talents, and craft in telling important stories that put the spotlight on mental health.

“My Mind on Film is key in supporting Malaysian arts and film; integral in finding the gems amongst youth filmmakers, giving them the opportunity to showcase their ideas, talents, and craft, raising awareness and putting the spotlight on important stories around mental health,” said Koh Mei Lee, Chief Executive Officer of Golden Screen Cinemas.

CMHW’s MMOF festival is Malaysia’s first Youth Mental Health Short Film Festival and its objective is to engage young people, hear their voices, and work together for progress to break down the stigma around mental health.

MMOF’s first season was kick-started by CWHW on World Mental Health Day in October 2020 and now GSC has teamed up with them for the second season to engage more filmmakers and take their work to the big screen. The theme for season 2l was themed Heart and Mind, and filmmakers ranging from high schoolers to young adults, both locally and internationally, have submitted their films with a wide breadth of genres, styles, and messages to shine a light on mental health awareness.