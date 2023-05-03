Michelle Yeoh raves about co-star Jamie Lee Curtis

MICHELLE YEOH discussed the insights she's picked up from her Everything Everywhere All At Once co-star Jamie Lee Curtis.

The Oscar nominee discussed their bond while on the set of her PEOPLE magazine cover photo shoot.

Yeoh claimed: “The love between me and Jamie Lee Curtis, it’s all real, yeah. We have known each other for many years. We fell in love on first email.”

Yeoh continued: “She was like, ‘Let’s ditch the directors of the movie, the Daniels, and run away!’ I was like, ‘A woman after my own heart.’

“When you meet someone and have that connection, it’s not the length of time you’ve known them. A friendship became a very precious relationship.”

She said that Curtis is among the most giving persons she has ever encountered.

Yeoh also mentioned two additional women who had inspired her, including James Bond movie producer Barbara Broccoli. They first connected while filming Tomorrow Never Dies, and she credited Broccoli for changing her life.

Yeoh also emphasised on the importance of her mother in her life. She went on to claim that one of the key reasons she is successful is because of her mum.

“Actually, my mother would’ve made one of the greatest movie stars if she’d had the chance. She laid it on me, which is a good thing.”