Modern wellness redefined

THAI Odyssey recently inaugurated the opening of its newest outlet in Datum Jelatek Shopping Centre, and I got to experience it. This latest outlet is the 10th branch in Kuala Lumpur, and the first of over 40 outlets nationwide to feature a modern interpretation of Thai traditional wellness concept imbued in a contemporary spa environment. Strategically located in Ampang with ample parking space and direct access to Jelatek LRT Station, this outlet dons a fresh look, aiming to bring guests an all-new massage experience curated for the modern lifestyle. A carefully thought-out minimalistic and inviting interior was designed to create a laid-back space that pampers guests from head to toe, providing a relaxing escape from the city’s regular hustle and bustle.

Upon entering, guests will be greeted with rich copper brown walls with a hint of beige, earth-tone and rattan furnishings, as well as a cosy lounge, to begin unwinding while waiting for their appointment. The spacious layout complemented by warm lights and soothing aroma of essential oils bring a state of tranquillity to the mind, body and soul. Pure Massage, Timeless Tradition – the brand’s new tagline encapsulates the essence and philosophy of Thai Odyssey’s approach to wellness. The brand offers a comprehensive selection of massage services, reinterpreting centuries-old practices that have been passed down through generations to make it accessible and beneficial to people in today’s fast-paced world.

To commemorate the opening of its 43rd outlet nationwide, all first-time customers are entitled to a 20% discount on any à la carte treatment, only for a one-time redemption. The first trial price is only available till Sept 30. Massage services range from RM68 for a 30-minute Half Body Massage, which relieves stiff neck and tight shoulders, to RM228 for a full-body 120-minute Thai Aromatherapy Massage, which combines gentle muscle compression with the natural healing scents of pure essential massage oils to induce deep relaxation for a better sleep. A whole new range of improved spa products such as the aroma bath gel, conditioning shampoo and hand soap, as well as shower salt scrub, original balm and massage oils are also available for in-store purchase.