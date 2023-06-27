More dates for Taylor Swift’s Eras tour

TAYLOR Swift has recently announced the highly anticipated international tour dates for her immensely successful Eras Tour, generating a surge of excitement among her fans. Taking to Instagram, the songstress exclaimed, “EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY.” She expressed her eagerness to see a multitude of fans at The Eras Tour next year and urged them to visit TaylorSwift.com/tour for further information on registrations, pre-sales, and on-sales.

Starting in February, the Eras Tour will commence with four shows in Tokyo, before captivating audiences in enchanting destinations including Melbourne, Sydney, Singapore, Paris, Stockholm, Lisbon, Madrid, Lyon, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Cardiff, London, Dublin, Amsterdam, Zürich, Milan, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, Munich, Warsaw, Vienna, and concluding with another grand performance in London.

The anticipation surrounding Taylor Swift’s upcoming tour is heightened by the imminent release of her new album, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), set to be unveiled on 7 July. Fans worldwide eagerly await the opportunity to immerse themselves in her heartfelt melodies once again. Adding to the excitement, the album features guest appearances from renowned artists such as Fall Out Boy and Paramore’s Hayley Williams.

However, amidst the jubilation, it is with a hint of sadness that fans from Malaysia realise their country is not included in the list of tour destinations. Some devoted fans feel a pang of disappointment, but their determination to attend Taylor Swift’s concert remains resolute.

They are willing to travel to nearby Singapore to witness the enchantment of her live performances. Despite their longing for Malaysia to be part of the tour, the spirit of Malaysian fans remains unbroken as they eagerly await the opportunity to be part of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.